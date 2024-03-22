Barclays Initiates Coverage on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RY. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $102.07. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $365,246,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

