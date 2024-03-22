Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

BELFB opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

