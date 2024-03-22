Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Position Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Belden by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,358,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.03. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.