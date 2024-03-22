Benchmark Increases Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $14.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TME. CLSA initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

NYSE TME opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 349.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 37,649 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 432.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 268,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 994.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,481,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,789 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

