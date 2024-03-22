BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,013,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,886 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,318,000 after acquiring an additional 860,782 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 607,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 434,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,672.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,586. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.