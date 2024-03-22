BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.43.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

