Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Birks Group by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Birks Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.