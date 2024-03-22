BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,238 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

