BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 229 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.73.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

