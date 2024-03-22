BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 578 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

