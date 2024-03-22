BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 856 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of GSK by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

