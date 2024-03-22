BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 664.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $207.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

