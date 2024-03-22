BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

