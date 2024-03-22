BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

IVE opened at $184.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

