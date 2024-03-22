BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.85 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $129.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $129.66. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

