BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Motco grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

