BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Motco grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of TTE stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.