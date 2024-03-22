BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 293.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $233.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

