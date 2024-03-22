bluebird bio, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.80). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.68 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLUE. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

BLUE stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

