Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Price Down 3% After Insider Selling

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $85.30 and last traded at $85.34. Approximately 16,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 803,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.97.

Specifically, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,622.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $550,488.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,911.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,183 shares of company stock worth $6,697,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

