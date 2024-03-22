BMO Capital Markets Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $330.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $297.00.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $281.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

