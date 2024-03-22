BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after buying an additional 221,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,883,000 after acquiring an additional 52,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 714,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.