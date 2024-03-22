Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) versus Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Financial Survey

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Saipem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 14.06% 8.96% 4.67% Saipem N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Saipem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $236.68 million 0.74 $33.29 million $0.89 5.26 Saipem $10.53 billion 0.44 -$220.20 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bonterra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Saipem.

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bonterra Energy and Saipem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Saipem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 38.57%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Saipem.

Risk and Volatility

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saipem has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Saipem on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also provides biorefineries, geothermal energy, carbon capture, wind and solar energy, waste to energy, and renewables and green technologies; high-speed rail; premium, engineering, and smart maintenance services; and offshore and onshore services. In addition, the company provides procurement, project management, construction, and engineering integrated services for the energy industry and public markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

