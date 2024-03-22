Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. B. Riley lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $86.75 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,447,000 after acquiring an additional 459,844 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after acquiring an additional 445,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,361,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

