Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$375.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$380.00 to C$375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC raised Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$321.00.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$287.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$201.73 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$301.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$270.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.