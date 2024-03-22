Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$310.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$320.00.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$321.00.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$287.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$301.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$270.20. The stock has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$201.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

