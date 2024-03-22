Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.76.

Shares of BRZE opened at $53.57 on Thursday. Braze has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $89,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $390,924.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,690.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $89,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,803. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Braze by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after purchasing an additional 480,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Braze by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after buying an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Braze by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,090,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,047,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

