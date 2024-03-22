Broadcom’s (AVGO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,500.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,230.18.

AVGO opened at $1,348.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $624.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,046.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

