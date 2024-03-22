Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT at $25.50

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $488.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 577.81%.
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
