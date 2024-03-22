Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT at $25.50

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTEC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TTEC by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $488.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 577.81%.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.