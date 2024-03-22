Brokers Set Expectations for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Bloom Burton boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.39). Bloom Burton has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FUSN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

