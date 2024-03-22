Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.40.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

