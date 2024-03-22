Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 36.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $244,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

