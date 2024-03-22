Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $30,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after buying an additional 388,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CHKP opened at $165.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.85 and its 200-day moving average is $147.99. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Susquehanna increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.70.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
