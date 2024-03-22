Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $32,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $84.62 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.