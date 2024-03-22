Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,485 Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nomura by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

