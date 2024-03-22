Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.0 %

ROK opened at $290.11 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

