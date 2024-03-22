Bruce Thompson Acquires 4,000 Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCVGet Free Report) insider Bruce Thompson acquired 4,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £26,880 ($34,220.24).

discoverIE Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 710 ($9.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £680.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3,086.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83. discoverIE Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 586 ($7.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 958 ($12.20). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 722.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 697.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.78) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.11) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.