Bruce Thompson Acquires 4,000 Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Thompson acquired 4,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £26,880 ($34,220.24).
discoverIE Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 710 ($9.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £680.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3,086.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83. discoverIE Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 586 ($7.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 958 ($12.20). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 722.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 697.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.78) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.11) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
