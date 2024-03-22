Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 61,277.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BC opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

