Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,156.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,156 ($14.72) and last traded at GBX 1,165 ($14.83), with a volume of 227395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,230 ($15.66).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRBY shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.01) to GBX 1,750 ($22.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.64) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,899.14 ($24.18).

Burberry Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Burberry Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 25,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.36), for a total transaction of £342,514.04 ($436,045.88). 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

