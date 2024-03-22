C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Down 3.9%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 137,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,596,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCC

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 638.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.30%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.