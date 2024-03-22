Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $119,698,000. Price Jennifer C. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,059,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $8,312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.