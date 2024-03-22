Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLMT. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,698,000. Price Jennifer C. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

