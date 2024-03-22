Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 4.1%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 20,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 123,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

