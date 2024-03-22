Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Trimmed by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,077,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,815,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,096,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CP opened at $89.97 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

