Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 764 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

