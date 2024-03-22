CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $19.76 on Thursday. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $409.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 28.03%.
About CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
