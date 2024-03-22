CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $19.76 on Thursday. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $409.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

