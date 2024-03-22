Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $405.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $383.78 and last traded at $380.25, with a volume of 7007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $379.25.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.67.

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 299,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,606,000 after purchasing an additional 30,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

