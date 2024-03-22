CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KMX. Mizuho started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

NYSE:KMX opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

