Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,694,000 after buying an additional 73,930 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

