CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CAVA Group traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $66.60, with a volume of 988937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,752 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

