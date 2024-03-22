Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CVE opened at C$26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.82 and a 12 month high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7257019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

